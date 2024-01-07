STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The previously announced Phase 1 of the Calder Way Project in State College is set to begin on Monday.

After facing delays, the Borough of State College has announced that crews have completed their Phase 1 exploratory excavations and, starting Jan. 8, construction crews will begin sawcutting asphalt on Calder Way for excavation.

Phase 1 of this project will include utility replacement from McAllister Street to South Fraser Street along with some utility replacement in Kelly and Humes Alleys. There will also be utility replacement on South Allen Street between Calder Way and College Avenue.

This work is anticipated to be completed by Jan. 13. During this time, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be directed by flaggers. Also on Monday, equipment will be mobilized and a temporary fence will be installed.

The Borough of State College would like to ensure residents that although there will be an increased presence of construction vehicles and equipment in the coming weeks, access to businesses on Calder Way should not be impacted.

The goal of this project is to transform Calder Way into a more pedestrian friendly area, reduce vehicular traffic and enhance the overall experience of the downtown State College area.

Anyone who wants to stay informed on the Calder Way Project is encouraged to visit its website or contact Elton Hayes, the borough’s Calder Way public relations official, at ehayes@statecollegepa.us or 814-308-4329.