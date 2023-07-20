(WTAJ) — Municipalities and non-profits do many things for communities and for many to operate they rely on grant funding.

The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development announced Thursday an initiative called “Call for Projects.” The initiative will assist the organizations in securing grants for their projects.

There will be events dubbed Funding Focus Hours going on in several counties. The first is in Jefferson on Tuesday, July 25 and many others will be throughout the month of August.

Here’s a full list of upcoming Funding Focus Hours:

Jefferson County: July 25 at Jefferson Place. 155 Main Street, Brookville, PA. 15825. 1st Floor Conference Room. From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elk County: Aug. 1 at North Central Building. 49 Ridgmont Dr, Ridgway, PA. 15853. North Central Conference Room. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cameron County: Aug. 3 at Cameron County Courthouse. 30 East 5th Street, Emporium, PA. 15834. The Commissioners’ Conference Room. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clearfield County: County Commissioners’ Office. 212 East Locust Street, Clearfield, PA. 16830. Small Conference Room. From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development or the Funding Focus Hours can be found on their Facebook page.