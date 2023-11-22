CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has launched an online survey to gauge public input and opinion as it advances its work on an update of its long-range transportation plan (LRTP).

The MPO serves as a decision-making body for the county’s transportation projects and programs that use state and federal funding. The plan will serve as the MPOs blueprint for decision-making on transportation projects and will serve as its investment plan through the year 2050.

The online survey is available on the Cambria County Planning Commission’s website.

The survey offers participants the opportunity to provide feedback on transportation priorities and suggested project needs through an interactive map.

“Transportation affects every aspect of our daily lives,” Chris Allison, the county’s planning director said. “This plan will have broad-reaching benefits and help guide the county’s transportation future, how we move, connect, and thrive together.”

The plan will also serve as the transportation element of the Cambria County Comprehensive Plan, which outlines specific priorities to help the county plan for the future.