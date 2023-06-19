CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two people who were killed in a plane crash in Cambria County have been presumptively identified.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees pronounced both victims dead at the scene on Sunday, June 19. According to Lees, the two are from Cambria County and had taken off from Ebensburg airport and were headed to Ocean City, MD.

Lee’s added that he is in contact with the families of the two people and that he cannot positively ID them until DNA has been tested. No names have been released at this time.

According to Lees, the double-engine crashed into a wooded area off Route 22 and was located around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Lees said they began searching for the plane around 9 a.m.

The FAA said the plane was a twin-engine Piper PA-30.

The coroner’s office along with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.