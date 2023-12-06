UPDATE: As of 4 pm, December 6, 2023, the service has been cleared by the Pennsylvania State Department of Health to be fully operational. All emergency medical services for the Carrolltown area are resuming as normal.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An ambulance service in Carrolltown has announced that they are out of service temporarily.

The John Carroll Area Ambulance announced on Facebook that their service is temporarily out of service due to the termination of Medical Command Status.

They added that the station manager and Board of Directors are assessing the situation and exploring options to rectify the situation.

The ambulance service added that the goal at this point is to resume serving the community as soon as possible.