CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced the names of 12 educators that have been nominated for the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Among the nominees is Aspen Mock, a teacher for the Forest Hills School District in Cambria County. Each year, the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children.

Here is a full list of nominees:

Anthony Angelini, Conewago Valley School District

Brittney Bell, Carmichaels Area School District

Jonathan Bickel, Eastern Lebanon School District

Ashlie Crosson, Mifflin County School District

Benjamin Hoffman, Kutztown Area School District

Rachel Kalberer, Norwin School District

Heather Kilgore, Chester County Intermediate Unit

Stephanie Machmer, Jersey Shore Area School District

Aspen Mock, Forest Hills School District

Justin Ward, Laurel Highlands School District

Sharon Williams, Rose Tree Media School District

Sally Ann Wojcik, School District of Philadelphia

“The Shapiro Administration commends these excellent educators for their commitment to their schools, students, and communities—and there is no better time to celebrate them than during Teacher Appreciation Week,” Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said. “Engaged and enthusiastic teachers inspire their students to reach infinite possibilities of success, and can quite literally impact learners for life.”

The 12 finalists are selected from applicants and recognized in Harrisburg each fall.

Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in December and represents the Commonwealth at various national, regional, and local functions culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House.