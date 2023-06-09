HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns announced Friday he’s secured another $290,000 for housing services in Cambria County.

The funds are being provided to the county through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The grants were awarded to the following programs:

Blair County Community Action Program — $75,000 for housing counseling services and $100,000 for homelessness prevention services in Blair and Cambria counties. Such services include education, assistance, guidance and focus on increasing financial literacy to potential homeowners and tenants to help them improve their housing conditions; and rapid re-housing, re-entry, rental and utility assistance, landlord-tenant mediation, emergency shelter, street outreach and more to promote self-sufficiency.

Women’s Help Center Inc. — $120,000 for eviction prevention. This program works with individuals, landlords and the legal system to help prevent eviction and stabilize housing, whether that’s through financial literacy and renter education or legal advocacy.

“As I’ve said before, if I don’t advocate for our region, state funding won’t make it back to Cambria County,” Burns said. “We could miss out on the benefits that these grants can bring, or have to pay for them out of our own pockets. That’s why I’ve made it a priority to fight and make sure our region gets its fair share of state funding.”