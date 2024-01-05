HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced a $236,979 grant for Cambria County.

The funding, which comes from the Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Plus program, is for watershed sediment and nutrient reduction projects in Cambria County’s portion of the Ohio Watershed.

“With many land uses, from mining to agriculture and more, there’s always the potential to have sediment and excess nutrients escaping into our waterways,” Burns said. “This grant will help the county focus on ways to implement practices and projects to manage those issues to reduce water pollution and improve the area`s water quality.”

Cambria County commissioners will use the funding for design and construction of the projects, along with its funding match of $101,055.