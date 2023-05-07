PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ)– The ranger’s station at Prince Gallitzin State Park served as a classroom Sunday afternoon as the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary hosted a class about boating safety.

With summer on the way, the class was aimed toward beginners and making sure that they know about and have all of the necessary safety equipment. Commander of the 20th Division of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Bill Turner said basic preparation can help to prevent disasters.

“The life jacket is the most important safety equipment that you can have on the boat,” Turner said. “The law requires that there has to be one per every person on the boat, it not only has to be one life jacket per person, but it has to be appropriate in size and in good usable condition.”

They see accidents with all different types of watercraft, but Turner says that most of the careless activity that they see are with smaller, less expensive boats.

“We consider anything 16 feet and under as a high-risk boat,” Turner said. “And I think to a great degree that’s because those are the least expensive. And so people just grab one and go.”

The Coast Guard Auxiliary recommends that everyone planning on hitting the water this year to make sure that their boats and jet skis have all of the proper equipment and licenses. Regardless of experience level, Turner says that attending a class can be well worth it.

“We’ve had people who’ve been boating for 20 years and at the end of the class they simply say boy I learned a lot today that I never knew,” Turner said. “So we feel gratified that we’re doing our job well.”