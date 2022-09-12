CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County leaders broke ground Monday, Sept. 12 on the three-mile extension of the Ghost Town trail in Nanty Glo borough.

The Cambria and Indiana County Extension to the trail has been a decades-long ordeal. These three miles connect mile markers 15 and 18, which are parallel to Beulah Road near Ebensburg.

The Ghost Town trail gets its name from numerous mining towns that existed along the railroad corridor. Multiple landmarks are featured on the trail, including the Eliza Furnace, the state’s best-preserved iron furnace.

Executive Director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Clifford Kitner said they’re one step closer to completing their ultimate goal. That goal is to be the county’s second continuous loop rail trail and the first in the east. While there’s still a mile and a half left to complete, the end trail will be 32 miles.

The county is grateful for this extension for its tourism boost because the trail is nationally recognized. Kitner also noted that this would make Cambria County a bucket list destination.

“Everybody’s going to come to the unique destination. It’s going to be huge for the county cause it’s going to bring the tourism dollars,” Kitner said. “It’s going to bring those people in here. The fact that we have those quality trails that are all national recreation trails just makes it even better.”

The project is funded by state grants from the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. Kitner said that those grants add up to approximately $864,000. However, the construction extension costs around one million dollars.

Not only does the extension boost tourism, but it’ll add to the county’s economy. The number of people active with the trails will stay among the camping grounds and the multiple sites within the county. Chairman of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Tom Kakabar said these are significant resource for the county.

“The trail brings in a lot of outside dollars. It does provide a lot of recreation for the various communities along the trail and the folks that reside within those communities,” Kakabar said. “So not only do we have the local folks that can use the trail for recreation purposes, but it is becoming a destination point for trail users across the country.”

The county said the extension should be completed by next summer. Kitner noted that construction is ongoing to extend the trail to Cresson and Loretto.