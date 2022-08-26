CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A bridge in Ashville has been renamed after two WWII veterans.

The ceremony took place at Gibbons Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 26. The veterans it was named after are Francis and Robert Zerbee.

Robert Zerbee died in action during World War II. He was one of two sons of Clara (McGuire) Zerbee and John Zerbee, whose homestead lies between Ashville and Patton, Cambria County. Robert was a member of the 1st Armored Division that took part in the Battle of Anzio Beachhead (January 22, 1944 – June 5, 1944). Anzio was part of the Italian Campaign to capture Rome.

He died in what is known as the Breakthrough portion of the battle. Robert and fellow soldier Avery Morton perished together on May 26, 1944, in a tank during battle. They were buried together in Winchester, VA after briefly being interred in Nettuno, Italy.

Francis Zerbee followed his brother into service during World War II and was a member of the 30th Infantry Division. In 2020, this Infantry received the Presidential Unit Citation in honor of its heroism at the Battle of Mortain, August 1944.

Francis sustained injuries in the Battle of Saint-L and died of his wounds on November 26, 1944; six months to the day from when his brother Robert passed. Saint-L was one of the key cities to the opening of the Falaise Gap, which ultimately allowed Allied forces to expel the Germans from northern France.

He was briefly interred in Metz, France before being brought home and buried in Winchester, VA in the same cemetery as his older brother. He was just 22 years old.