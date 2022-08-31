CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)announced that traffic patterns will change, on Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) over U.S. 219 near the intersection with Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) in Richland Township.

The project will rehabilitate the existing structure. The work will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The contractor will begin placing long-term traffic control closing a single lane on Southbound US. 219 so painting work can take place on the Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) structure over U.S. 219.

Work will continue on the Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) structure as well.

Overall work on this project consists of deck repairs, the placement of a latex-modified concrete overlay, full superstructure painting, guide rail upgrades as well as any needed miscellaneous construction.

Work on this $1.3 million project is expected to be completed by November 2022. Work is being completed by Clearwater Construction Company of Mercer. All work is weather dependent.