PennDOT announced Cambria County bridge work on Tuesday that will run from Aug. 8 until October 2023.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a bridge replacement project that will begin in Summerhill Township on Aug. 8.

The work will impact Route 160 (South Wilmore Road), creating a 20-mile detour through Aug. 23 that uses Route 53 (Railroad Street), Route 219 and U.S. 22.

Only on Aug. 23, an 18-mile detour will be in place that follows T-416 (Willow Beach Road) to Route 160 (South Wilmore Road) to Evergreen Road. The purpose of this detour is to allow for the intersection of T-416 (Willow Road) to be reconstructed, according to PennDOT.

Updates include replacing the current box culvert that carries Route 160 (South Wilmore Road) over Settlemeyers Run with a new precast concrete box culvert, according to PennDOT. Roadway approach work and guardrail upgrades will also be completed.

The work, which is slated to cost $4.6 million, will be done by Mineral Point contractor Charles J. Merlo, Inc.

PennDOT stated that the project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2023 and is not weather dependent.