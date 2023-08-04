CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 5 with graduation after the campers’ final test.

The week-long sleepaway camp introduced over 40 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination.

The cadets passed the camp by completing a rifle qualifying Gallitzin Sportsman’s Club and physical fitness test back at the college on Friday.

Cadets said they’re learning skills that’ll last a lifetime.

Senior Cadets had a chance to fire semi-automatic rifles — not before a thorough demonstration from instructors.





“I’ve had a lot of fun, it was definitely challenging,” Cadet Sydnee Plummer said. “But I feel like it pushed us all to be the best we can be.”

“It’s very pleasing to see how they can transform,” Camp Director Eric White said. “They come together with a bunch of kids who don’t know each other, and form teams and grow bonds that are going to last a life time.”

Plummer, who’s going into 8th grade, said she’s interested in entering the military, but she said the skills will help her throughout her life in other ways as well.

Her biggest lesson learned?

“It’s always mind over matter, so if you push yourself to be the best you can be it’s gonna happen,” Plummer said.

Samantha Papcunik graduated second place in her class last year and was invited back this year as a senior cadet to help mentor and teach this year’s campers.

“I’m just trying to help them be the best they can be,” Papcunik said. “Someone needs to step up and help motivate all the kids. And once one person does, everyone will help lead each other.”