JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–Multiple Cambria and Somerset Vietnam War veterans gathered for the sixth annual Vietnam Era Celebration in Johnstown.

This celebration commemorates the men and women who stood and fought for our county during this time. The event featured a formal ceremony and then had several booths listing the local and government benefits for veterans.

March 29th is recognized as Vietnam Veterans Day. That was signed into law in 2017, it highlights the last of American Troops who departed from the country.

Veteran Community Initiatives Board member, Bob Eyer, was the Master of Ceremonies. He said these events are times when it’s good to take a step back and recognize our heroes.

He calls it inspiring to see others come together for an interactive experience. A tradition for the ceremony is to read all the names of the Cambria and Somerset veterans who were killed in action.

“It’s very inspiring to see those that do make it back from Vietnam to come together and provide interaction discussion, and fellowship with fellow veterans that made it back to the world,” Eyer said.