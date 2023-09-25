CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown church has announced that they’ll be blessing pets and holding a bake sale in October.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (located at 335 Locust Street) will be hosting the ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the church courtyard. The event will take place rain or shine.

Everyone is invited to bring their beloved pet of any species for a special personalized blessing by St. Mark’s priest, Reverend Nancy L. Threadgill. Dogs must have leashes on and other pets should be gently restrained as appropriate for their species.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Assorted baked goods and other edible items will be available for sale.