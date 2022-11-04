CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Veterans Day is just a week away, and a church in Cambria County wants to support those who served.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., the Mount Sinai Institutional Baptist Church at 351 2nd St in Conemaugh will have a Veteran’s Community Worship Service and Fellowship. During the event, a microphone will be passed around to veterans so they can tell their stories.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The service is free and everyone, veterans and the public are all welcome to join the church. Afterward, there will be a meal in the church dining hall.