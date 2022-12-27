CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several different fire companies worked to put out a fire that engulfed Caddy’s garage building in Portage Borough on Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 27 around 3:17 a.m., first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a report of a commercial building fire. The Portage fire chief said that the fire started in the apartments on top of the garage from a heating unit that extended into both apartments.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Portage, Keystone Regional, Summerhill Township, Richland Township, Summerhill Borough, Ashville, Beaverdale and Gallitzin fire departments responded in addition to Portage and Cambria Alliance EMS.