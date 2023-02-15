CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 33-year-old man from Patton is behind bars on accusations that he was watching child porn using his Facebook account.

Pennsylvania State Police said they received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip generated by Facebook on Jan. 29 explaining that four files of child porn had been uploaded/distributed via Wiliam Luther Boring.

The files showed children between the ages of eight and 12 engaging in sexual acts uploaded by Boring, investigators noted.

Through the investigation, surveillance, IP address, confidential sources and the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law database, troopers learned that Boring was living along the 600 block of Moose Avenue in Patton and had been convicted of similar crimes.

Boring is listed as a Tier 1 sex offender, according to the Megan’s Law database. He was convicted in 2018 of sexual abuse of children and possession of child porn.

He admitted to police that he was the owner of the Facebook account, though he “wasn’t sure how it got on his phone,” according to charges filed.

Boring was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 15, and arraigned on three felony counts of child porn-related charges. He remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

A full report on Boring can be found on the Megan’s Law website.