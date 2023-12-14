CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A program to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community is back for the second year in a row.

Cambria County police officers and over 150 kids took part in “Shop with a cop” on Thursday, Dec. 14. They went to Walmart in Ebensburg for some Christmas shopping. This event works to help kids have positive interactions with law enforcement.

“These officers volunteer their time to participate in this program to show the kids they’re here to help, they’re here to protect them, and they’re a positive light in their life,” Allyson Lonas, Director of the Cambria County Shop with a Cop. “This opportunity for these kids to go shopping and have this individual attention can really change the outlook in their future.”

The community raised money so each kid could spend $150 on gifts for their friends and family.