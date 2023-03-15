A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a deadly crash on Rt. 869 (Locust Street).

The crash happened on Wednesday, March 15 in Adams Township at 8:03 p.m., according to Cambria County 911. Not much is known about the crash except that it resulted in an entrapment. It’s currently unknown if anyone else was involved or injured in the crash.

Locust Street is closed at the Rt. 219 interchange as of 9:50 p.m. Other details are still limited at this time.

Several local fire departments and EMS were called to the scene.