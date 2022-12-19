CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the suspects in a burglary that occurred at Captain Ron’s Deli in Ashville Borough on Friday.

On Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m., the suspects broke through the front door of the deli located at the 1600 block of Liberty Street and stole vapes and cigarettes before taking off on foot, according to troopers. The burglars fled toward W Main Street in Ashville Borough.

The deli wrote on Facebook that the suspects, who they believe to be two people, threw rocks at the front doors to get in.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.