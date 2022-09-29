CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Another free Narcan distribution is set in Cambria County on Oct. 7 by the Cambria County Drug Coalition.

There will be two drive-thru locations set up this time running from 5 – 7 p.m. for residents to receive free Narcan. Below are the two locations.

Hyndman Health Centers Richland Location at 203 College Park Plaza

Hope Fire Station in Northern Cambria at 1023 Philadelphia Avenue

The event is open and free to everyone. All those who receive Narcan will be given written instructions, along with a QR code for a video on how to administer Narcan in the event that it’s needed. Additionally, there will be plenty, so those interested can get more than one box.

Additionally, the Cambria County Drug Coalition plans to hold free Narcan distributions monthly in different locations throughout the county so the whole community has the opportunity to receive them if they’d like.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Nichole Rousell at 814-619-4505 or by email at nichole.rousell@drugcoalition.org.