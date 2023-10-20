CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A drywall company based in Cambria County was fined by the state for misclassifying its workers.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), Keystone Drywall was fined $32,250 for misclassifying 43 construction workers as independent contractors which is a violation of the Pennsylvania Construction Workplace Misclassification Act (Act 72).

L&I’s Office of Unemployment Tax Services discovered the misclassification during a routine compliance audit and referred the matter to L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) to investigate.

The bureau found the company wrongly classified 43 workers as independent contractors instead of employees which denied them employee rights and benefits.

“Misclassification jeopardizes workers’ access to the unemployment and workers’ compensation benefits to which they are entitled, in addition to depriving them of many other rights they are entitled to under the law,” L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker said.

Act 72, which went into effect in 2011, prevents construction employees from losing protections and benefits due to employer misclassification. L&I may assess civil penalties of up to $1,000 for the first violation, and up to $2,500 for each subsequent violation.

So far in 2023, L&I has collected 33% more in fines for worker misclassification violations compared to the same timeframe in 2022.