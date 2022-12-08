CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria announced that they’ll be partnering with the American Red Cross to help those in need.

The American Red Cross’s campaign “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” works to provide free smoke alarms and free installations nationwide to those who need them.

According to the Red Cross, seven people die in home fires every day and most often in homes without working smoke alarms. Through their campaign, they’ve installed over 2,400,000 free smoke alarms.

The fire company announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6 that they were partnering to provide this service to the Northern Cambria and Susquehanna Township areas.

To sign up for a free smoke detector installation through American Red Cross you can call 833-315 – 0882.