CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters were recognized at the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association Conference in Northern Cambria on Friday for their sacrifice and hard work.

They were presented with a check of the proceeds from the Chernisky Classic on Friday, August 4.

The 10k and 5k, hosted by County Commissioner Tom Chernisky, raised $11,120.75 from runners and sponsors with all proceeds going to the association to help pay for new equipment and training.

“It’s a thank you for the men and women who go out when things go south,” Chernisky said. “They get that call, no matter what the weather is, they drop everything, and they go out and they save lives, but they need to protect their lives too. This is just a way to give back.”

Firefighters also shared stories about heroic rescues, presented awards and were introduced to special group therapy sessions for dealing with trauma on the job.

County Coroner Jeff Lees also spoke about dealing with loss after a fire. The family of Christopher Fox, the Gallitzin Fire Chief who was killed in the line of duty in August 2022, was presented with an award as well.