CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A upcoming food drive will be working to collect food, hygiene products and more for veterans.

The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be hosting the food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart on Friday, May 19 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The following items will be accepted:

Gift cards

Food items

Paper goods

Hygiene products

Blankets

Ceramic heaters

New & used kitchen items

Towels

Donations can also be dropped off at the gallery mall lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmies restaurant in Mundys Corner or the Stagers in Portage. According to Ron Shawley, supplies are low and they have veterans calling weekly for support.

Laurel Highlands Historical Village is also seeking donations of new and used tripods, cameras, and camera equipment for their afterschool programs.