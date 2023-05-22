CAMBRIA COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) – Brother Shamus McGrenra, a 76-year-old stage 4 colon and lung cancer survivor and a Franciscan Friar, will embark on his 13th annual charity bike ride.

The #GoBroShamus Charity Bike Ride collects and then donates money to the Dorothy Day Outreach Center. The center works to serve residents struggling with rural poverty by offering free groceries, clothing and other necessities to those who need it.

In 2012, he established the Brother Shamus Charity Bike Ride after he witnessed an emotional exchange between a young woman and her two children at the Dorothy Day Outreach Center. They were unable to afford living essentials and he knew he had to help somehow.

From there he decided to put his pastime of cycling to some good use. In the first year, he earned $12,000 for the center.

The goal for this year is to raise $100,000. Since its inception 12 years ago they have raised over $700,000.

In 2013, after two years of holding the charity rides he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. “I never had a drink of alcohol or smoked a cigarette. I thought I was going to live to 100,” Shamus said.

While undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, the community rallied around Brother Shamus in the summer of 2013, raising $30,000 in his honor. In 2014, after learning cancer had spread to his lungs and beginning a second round of treatments, Shamus got back on his bike and completed “Five States in Five Days (The Lord Willing) for the DDC”.

Now successfully in remission, Shamus completes an annual charity ride picking a different challenging route each year.

“I want to do two things,” Shamus said. “I want people to realize the power of prayer, and I want to be an inspiration to the person, like me, that there is hope, that there is life after a cancer diagnosis.”

Shamus will be cycling the local Rails to Trails in Pennsylvania and Maryland throughout two back-to-back weekends. He’ll be biking throughout the state with notable trail stops in Ebensburg and Hollidaysburg. Approximately biking 20 miles all around, according to Shamus.

“We have had more requests for financial assistance in our history and praise god and his blessed mother for the fact that we have been so successful which has enabled us to help out those individuals who ordinarily wouldn’t be able to do,” Brother Shamus said.

Brother Shamus invites anyone and everyone to join him on his ride. You can learn more about how to donate on the St. Francis University website.