CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Cambria County festival centered around arts, pumpkins and the month of October is ready to make its fifth return.

The 5th annual ARToberFEST will be coming to The Community Arts Center of Cambria County grounds at 1217 Menoher Boulevard in Johnstown and there is no admission.

Executive Director Angela Godin said that since ARToberFEST started it has grown quite a lot.

“ARToberFEST is such a fantastic event initiative that the Community Arts Center has been able to create,” Godin said. “The support has grown so astronomically over the last five years, and we have been able to provide services and amazing opportunities for hundreds of children and youth.”

At the festival, folks are encouraged to come dressed in a costume and can enjoy many arts and crafts, entertainment, free pumpkin carving, painting, bowling and basketball, and plenty of opportunities for photos with some of the characters that will be there. There will also be workshops and food, which kids can get for free at the festival, but adults will have to pay.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ARToberFEST is the 2nd Free Costumes for Kids where costumes are donated by Operation BeYoutiful and the community. Attendees can also enjoy doing caricatures with Duane Webb, a public art mural with Queen Poetri-Dozier, and also a “how-to” create your own scarecrow.

Entertainment

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Costumed Characters such as Elsa and Anna, Pikachu, Unicorn, T-Rex, Triceratops, Minnie Mouse, Green Power Ranger, and Lily the Turtle

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” with Bright Star Touring Theatre

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Theatre Workshop with Bright Star Theatre Actors

