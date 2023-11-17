JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop McCort High School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for their new class and study space.

The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Nov. 17 for the Toyota Media Center. The center is a complete renovation of the former DePaul Library.

The principal says it’s complete with interactive classrooms that use new technology to access books, do research and work on projects.

The renovation includes state-of-the-art technology set in a collegiate-styled environment. The study carrels, collaboration rooms, interactive classroom, and DePaul Commons area are reflective of Bishop McCort`s college preparatory curriculum.

“This has been actually a dream for 30 years to redo this aspect of the building,” Tom Smith, Principal at Bishop McCort Catholic High School. “We made it happen today. It’s the biggest academic thing that has happened in this school in a very, very very long time.”

Smith says people are telling him the new center has a collegiate feel to it and he says that’s by design. He wants his students to feel like they’re in college to get them ready for the next level.

“This major renovation project reflects the commitment that we have of providing the best environment for our students to reach their high-achieving goals,” Smith added.