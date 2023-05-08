CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Law enforcement officials in Cambria County held an event on Monday to help houses of worship stay safe.

On Monday, May 8 Cambria County SERT, state police, the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office and UPJ police held the event “Keeping your house of worship safe” at the University of Pittsburgh in Johnstown.

Sheriff Don Robertson says events like these are needed in light of recent shootings across the country.

“It’s extremely unfortunate the way things have turned out,” Robertson said. “It’s like we went to bed one day and woke up to a totally different world. It’s what we live in so the best thing we can do now as law enforcement officials and as members of the public is to be vigilant and be prepared.”

The event was open to all faiths and houses of worship. Several speakers were there to host a roundtable discussion.

The event focused on situational awareness, red flags and steps houses of worship can take to ensure the safety of the building and the people who worship there.