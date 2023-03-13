CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Firefighters were busy Monday morning when a blaze broke out at a home.

According to Cambria County dispatch logs, at about 4:50 a.m. the call went out for a house fire at the 200 block of David Street in Dale Borough.

The fire was a second-alarm one but was upgraded to a three-alarm to get help from other emergency crews, Dale Borough fire said in a Facebook post.

There were at least nine departments that were accounted for while battling the blaze, according to a WTAJ crew that was at the scene.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

What caused the fire is unknown as details are still limited. It is also unclear if there were any injuries.