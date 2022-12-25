CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s mobile home was completely destroyed following a fire in Susquehanna Township on Dec. 24.

First responders were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the mobile home along the 1000 block of Old Miller Road in Susquehanna Township. There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss, according to Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria.

The fire company added that members of Station 50 responded along with Cambria County stations 55 Hastings, 40 Cambria Township, 58 Spangler, 59 Nicktown and 62 Patton as well as Indiana County station 520 Cherry Tree. Responding EMS stations included 68 Veterans and 69 Hastings.