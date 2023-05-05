JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Coroner offices from 23 different PA counties and 68 officers from six different agencies discussed better ways to handle crime scenes and death investigations at the 21st annual Cambria County Coroners Conference on Friday.

Coroners, officers and those who work in the lab learned new physical and mental techniques for working death investigations while keeping up with the latest technology and trends.

This year’s guest speaker was Michael P. Murphy, the former coroner for Clark County, Nevada, who gave an eight-hour lecture.

Murphy (right) uses water in his lecture to demonstrate blood.



“He has experienced a lot of different unique cases, some mass fatalities he’s going to be touching on,” Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said. “It’s very good education and a source of information.”

Coroners said it’s important to get together in person and share their thoughts together.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said it’s the coroners’ duty to share strategies and ideas with others across the state.

“We deal with a life-changing experience,” Warco said. “Loss of life involves families and loved ones, so we have to be very special people in how we conduct our office. Those are extremely difficult for us to deal with, so education is the way to go.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Not only does it help emotionally, but it’s also educational,” Hribar said. “It helps you in case you come around a certain familiar circumstance, and you’ll be able to incorporate that into your own investigation.”