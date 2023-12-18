CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County has launched an online survey to gather public input and opinions as it works on updating its long-range-transportation plan (LRTP).

The LRTP outlines the county’s vision for the future as well as sets goals, objectives and transportation priorities for the next two-plus decades. The Metropolitan Planning Organization is looking for the publics opinion on transportation priorities surrounding roads, bridges, bicycle lanes, pedestrian lanes and public transportation.

The survey contains four sections, where the community can outline their priorities, give their strategy rating of possible ideas for the area, map markers to highlight where current issues exist and learn ways to stay involved.

The survey can be found on Cambria County’s Metropolitan website and is open to all residents.