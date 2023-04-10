CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Portage Public Library has announced they are now part of the United Way of the Laurel Highlands Diaper Bank Network.

About 1 in 3 families fall short by about 25 diapers a month, creating a barrier for families to get their kids into day care and preschool. This, in turn, prohibits parents from being able to work.

The diaper bank is a supplemental service geared to help meet that need.

“We have noticed strong participation across our network of distribution points,” United Way Marketing Manager Rick Kazmer said. “This is hopefully helping to fill a need for families each month, so they can focus on other needs.”

The locations are open on the last Tuesday of each month. The Portage Public Library is open for diaper pickup from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on that day.

The United Way has increased efforts to make diapers more accessible to the community by reducing travel as much as possible. Since February 2022, the diaper bank has provided more than 40,000 diapers to families in Cambria and Somerset Counties through a network of distribution locations.