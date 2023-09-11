CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Library is inviting the community to join them for a block party on Sept. 14.

From 4-7 p.m., the library will be hosting a block party to celebrate their newest mural installation. There will be a peek at the mural for the community as well as free food and drinks.

The block party will be located on the library patio at 248 Main Street, Johnstown. A portion of main street will be blocked off for the event.

“Our new patio is such an amazing space, we want everyone to come to enjoy a great time with us,” Executive Director, Ashley N. Flynn said.

Jeff Webb will be performing live music for the evening. There will also be wine and beer available for purchase from Classic Elements and Stonebridge Brewing Company.

Chopper from the Johnstown Tomahawks will also be making an appearance from 4:15-5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Cambria County Library’s website.