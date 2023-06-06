CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Library will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to celebrate their new installation that encourages literacy skills.

The ceremony will be for the newly-installed Johnstown Story Walk and it is set for Friday, June 9 at 3 p.m. It will be located at the entrance to the Ironworks Trail ( 90 Johns Street in downtown Johnstown). The recreational pathway runs along the Conemaugh River, across the river from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

The event marks the official opening of the StoryWalk, which the public can enjoy after the ribbon cutting. The StoryWalk features 20 changeable storyboards that encourage literacy skills and exercise as children and adults walk to each of the stations.

The first installment of the Johnstown StoryWalk at the Point will feature the book “Tidy” by Emily Gravett, about a badger who learns the perils of being too tidy. Future installments will feature new books on a seasonal basis, including books by local authors Mark Weakland and Deidre Conlon.

The Good Times Ice Cream Bus and Milton the Johnstown Mill Rats mascot will be on hand for the festivities.

The library completed the Johnstown StoryWalk at the Point in collaboration with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, who helped to build and now maintains the trail

Other local partners include:

The Johnstown Area Heritage Association

Beginnings Inc.

Martin-Baker America, Inc.

Marsh Construction

Stackhouse Park

Students from Westmont Hilltop High School

Funding for the StoryWalk was provided by a Library Services and Technology Act grant made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Department of Education through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.

All books displayed in both StoryWalks are available for checkout at the Cambria County Library. Storytime videos of the featured books can be viewed on the Cambria County Library Children`s Department YouTube page.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.