CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Library will kick off its summer reading program, SummerQuest, with an evening of special events on Wednesday, June 14.

The theme of this year’s program is “All Together Now,” and includes six weeks of programming and activities for children, teens and adults. The program includes crafts, games, Storytimes, yoga, animal visits, reading challenges and drop-in activities.

Activities taking place at Kick-Off Night on Wednesday, June 14 include:

The Discovery Dome Planetarium will offer sessions at 4:15, 5:15, and 6:15

A Drop-In Storytime for children ages 0 to 5 will take place at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30

Activities for teens will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m., including collaborative games, StickTogether mural art, painting Kindness Rocks, and more.

Simple Interactions with the Fred Rogers Institute will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. This one-hour program draws from the legacy of Fred Rogers to explore the power we have to build personal and community connections.

Readers of all ages are invited to register at the Cambria County Library website, where they can earn badges by completing reading challenges or attending an in-person event. Registration can also be done through the Beanstack Tracker app or at the library.

Participants who earn a designated number of badges will be eligible for a chance to win prizes in each age category.

SummerQuest programming continues through June and July, concluding with an End Celebration on Tuesday, July 25. For more information about SummerQuest, visit the Cambria County Library website or follow the library on Facebook.