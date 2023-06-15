CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Library and Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center partnered together to offer the community the opportunity to create something together.

The project included a patio, a water feature and a large-scale mural that will span the length of the library on the sides facing Main and Walnut Street. The public had the opportunity to vote on the titles that will be featured in the final artwork. They have released artists’ renditions of the book mural that the community chose and are now looking to offer the opportunity to help paint it.

Painting days will be held at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center. Brushes and paint will be provided. They are also reminding participants that should dress appropriately for the event. Accidents may happen and clothing may get paint on it. You can register for a 30-minute painting session by calling Bottle Works at (814) 535-2020.

Painting sessions will take place on the following dates and times:

Thursdays June 22 – 27 (From 3 – 7 p.m.)

Saturdays July 1 & July 22 (From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

465 community members took the survey and over 100 titles were considered, including survey results and suggestions.

Here are the renditions:

The titles in the work include the following:

To Kill a Mockingbird

Fahrenheit 451

1984

The Catcher in the Rye

The Power and the Glory

Leaves of Grass

The Color Purple

The Diary of a Young Girl

Coraline

The Giver

Charlotte’s Web

Where the Sidewalk Ends

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

The House in the Cerulean Sea

The Shining

The Lord of the Rings

50 Hikes in Western Pennsylvania

Slap Shots and Snapshots

Long Live Glosser’s

The Johnstown Flood

Don Quixote

The Joy of Cooking

Birds of Pennsylvania Field Guide

The Well-Tempered Garden

Braiding Sweetgrass

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Six of Crows

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

A Wrinkle in Time

Anne of Green Gables

Winnie-the-Pooh

The Snowy Day

Goodnight Moon

Big Book of the Berenstain Bears Stories

The Tale of Peter Rabbit

The Mural project is supported by an anonymous gift to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

The official 35 titles are a result of community input, including considerations for diversity, regional interest, and literary importance. Cambria County Library partnered with Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center’s artist Michael Allison to create the mural’s artwork.