CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Library and Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center partnered together to offer the community the opportunity to create something together.
The project included a patio, a water feature and a large-scale mural that will span the length of the library on the sides facing Main and Walnut Street. The public had the opportunity to vote on the titles that will be featured in the final artwork. They have released artists’ renditions of the book mural that the community chose and are now looking to offer the opportunity to help paint it.
Painting days will be held at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center. Brushes and paint will be provided. They are also reminding participants that should dress appropriately for the event. Accidents may happen and clothing may get paint on it. You can register for a 30-minute painting session by calling Bottle Works at (814) 535-2020.
Painting sessions will take place on the following dates and times:
Thursdays June 22 – 27 (From 3 – 7 p.m.)
Saturdays July 1 & July 22 (From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
465 community members took the survey and over 100 titles were considered, including survey results and suggestions.
Here are the renditions:
The titles in the work include the following:
To Kill a Mockingbird
Fahrenheit 451
1984
The Catcher in the Rye
The Power and the Glory
Leaves of Grass
The Color Purple
The Diary of a Young Girl
Coraline
The Giver
Charlotte’s Web
Where the Sidewalk Ends
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
The House in the Cerulean Sea
The Shining
The Lord of the Rings
50 Hikes in Western Pennsylvania
Slap Shots and Snapshots
Long Live Glosser’s
The Johnstown Flood
Don Quixote
The Joy of Cooking
Birds of Pennsylvania Field Guide
The Well-Tempered Garden
Braiding Sweetgrass
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Six of Crows
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
A Wrinkle in Time
Anne of Green Gables
Winnie-the-Pooh
The Snowy Day
Goodnight Moon
Big Book of the Berenstain Bears Stories
The Tale of Peter Rabbit
The Mural project is supported by an anonymous gift to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The official 35 titles are a result of community input, including considerations for diversity, regional interest, and literary importance. Cambria County Library partnered with Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center’s artist Michael Allison to create the mural’s artwork.