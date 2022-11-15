Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Library has announced its plan to introduce a new, vibrant look to the exterior of the library.

The project features a patio, a water feature and a large-scale mural that will span the length of the library on the sides facing Main and Walnut Street. To complete the mural the library is asking the public to take a survey.

The library is partnering with Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center to create an original mural that will feature a collection of book titles representing a variety of genres and interests

The public can take the survey to vote on the titles that will be featured in the final artwork. You can take the survey here. It will be available until Sunday, Nov. 20.

The outdoor project is expected to cost $250,000, with a majority of the funds provided by an anonymous gift to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

The project was inspired by Johnstown and Cambria County’s rebranding efforts to emphasize outdoor recreation and art in the region and coincides with the city’s Main Street revitalization project.

The mural will represent the books that embody our mission: to connect our community with resources that educate, entertain, and empower.

Printed survey forms are also available at the library. A series of community painting days will be scheduled, offering an opportunity to participate in the mural’s completion.