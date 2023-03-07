CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Cambria County man has been accused of touching a girl inappropriately, according to a police report.

Scott Rodgers, 30, of Coalport, was accused of the indecent assault after the victim’s parent reported it to the Northern Cambria Borough Police Department on Dec. 27. According to the official court documents the alleged assault occurred over the winter holiday, but the victim stated that it had also happened several times before.

The girl was reportedly being babysat by Rodgers when he touched her down her pants. The inappropriate contact happened 4 – 5 times in total, according to the police report.

The girl was interviewed on Jan. 5, and during the interview, she identified the areas that Rodgers reportedly touched and rubbed. These included her private parts and buttocks, according to the police report.

Rodgers is facing misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors. He was released on unsecured bail of $20,000.

His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, April 11.