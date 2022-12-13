CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Portage man faces a slew of felony charges after investigators were made aware of numerous alleged sexual assaults of a teenage girl.

The investigation into 49-year-old Bradley Walker began in March after state police received a report from Cambria County Children and Youth Services that a girl had been sexually assaulted on at least two separate occasions, according to the affidavit. These alleged assaults happened between the August 2016 and June 2017 school year.

In both instances, the girl said the assaults happened when Walker gave the girl a “massage” after having her take off her clothes, police noted.

Walker faces four felony counts of indecent forcible compulsion, two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, two felony counts of sexual assault and two minor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

An unsecured bail of $100,000 was set, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 11.