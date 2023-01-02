CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State police have arrested a Lilly man after a one-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl in December.

Police determined that a 14-month-old child was in the custody of Dillon Edward Zack, 28, on Dec. 14, 2022, when the infant became unresponsive after putting a white-colored object in his mouth, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Zack reportedly called 911 around 11 p.m. and the child was taken to UPMC Altoona for a suspected drug overdose. The child is currently recovering, however, initial reports showed the child to be unresponsive and that fentanyl was present along with norfentanyl (fentanyl metabolite), amoxicillin, acetaminophen, and naloxone.

Zack was charged on Dec. 21, 2022 with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

Zack is awaiting his preliminary hearing, scheduled for Jan. 4, and is being held at the Cambria County Prison.