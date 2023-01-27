CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What started as a retail theft in Cambria Township led to a police chase involving two stolen vehicles on Thursday.

Edwin Maykovich, 20, of Ebensburg, was arrested Jan. 26 after he led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to charges filed. He was initially being investigated after police said he was caught on video stealing from a Sheetz in Cambria Township.

Maykovich fled from police in a stolen 2015 Toyota Tacoma around 4 a.m. onto SR 271, though he ended up crashing into another vehicle, police noted. After the crash, he allegedly took off on foot and stole a second vehicle, a 2015 Chrysler 200, on Brazil Lane, which he also wrecked. Police also said he was driving the second vehicle without its lights on in order to avoid getting caught.

After wrecking the second stolen vehicle, he allegedly refused to get out and cooperate with police. Investigators said he was ultimately arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Maykovich was arraigned on felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. He also faces minor counts of loitering/prowling at night, DUI and resisting arrest. He faces a slew of summary traffic charges, as well.

He is lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Jan. 31.