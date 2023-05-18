CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) will be hosting a seminar next week to discuss certain laws in Pennsylvania.

The Small Games of Chance: Understanding the Law seminar will take place Monday, May 22, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Young Peoples Community Center Gymnasium, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.

The event will provide information on the updated PA Small Games of Chance laws and how they will impact nonprofits or eligible organizations. Participants will also learn about the application process, permitted games, special occasion permits and more.

The evening’s guest speaker will be Christopher Burns from the Pennsylvania State Police’s Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

To register, please visit www.senatorlangerholc.com/small-games-registration or call 814-266-2277.