HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cambria County will receive major funding from the state for water and wastewater improvements.

Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced today the approval of a combined $21.4 million in grants and loans to be received by four municipalities or townships in Cambria County for water and wastewater system projects.

“Water and wastewater projects are critical for public health and thriving communities, but they come with a hefty price tag. I’m very pleased to announce state funding to help local communities pay for these important upgrades,” Langerholc said.

The funding was approved by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), a state agency founded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. PENNVEST provides financial assistance to fund construciton of drinking water, sewer and stormwater projects throughout Pennsylvania.

Ebensburg Municipal Authority will receive $8.5 million in grants and low-interest loans to replace more than 23,000 feet of aged cast iron pipes containing leaded joints with polyvinyl chloride pipe.

Cambria Township Sewer Authority will receive a $1 million low-interest loan. These funds will be used to modify the water treatment system and replace chlorine disinfection with an ultraviolet unit. These are necessary upgrades to meet Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection discharge limits for residual chlorine.

Cresson Township Municipal Authority will receive a $3.3 million grant and $11,688 low-interest loan to extend sewer service to 45 residential customers in Munster Township with failing on-lot systems.

Forest Hills Municipal Authority will receive a $6.9 million grant and $1.7 million low-interest loan to make upgrades to its wastewater system, which serves 4,350 residential customers.

Any municipality, authority or private entity that owns or operates drinking water or wastewater systems or non-point source pollution prevention projects is eligible for funding under the PENNVEST program.