CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — $15,000 is going to help strengthen the museum and historical societies within Cambria County.

According to State Representative Frank Burns (Cambria – R), the Cambria County Historical Society has been awarded $4,000, and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, $11,000.

The money comes from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

“These grants will help Johnstown and Cambria County maintain its history and the stories that shaped this region, from the devastating 1889 flood to the steel industry and more. It’s important to know where we came from in order to see where we’re going,” Burns said. “Our history is filled with determined people who have triumphed over adversity.”

These Cultural and Historical Support Grants are designed to support museums and county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs.