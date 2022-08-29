CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Remembering Adam’s Annual Murder Mystery is going to be held in a virtual format.

The non-profit met to celebrate 23 years of helping kids stay drug-free and unveiled this year’s murder mystery name. The event was held at 7 p.m. at Amici`s Restaurant in Ebensburg.

The annual event has been used as a fundraiser for years but Remembering Adam said it’s had to get creative. The project is a huge task for the organization, but they say it’s all worth it in the end.

“This was what I was meant to do.” Deborah Fowler, Remember Adam President said. “It’s been 23 years of ups and downs, but the satisfaction we got with kids who have been through our program and tell us how much it meant to them is so gratifying that we know this work is very. Important and needs to continue.

Remembering ADAM wrote the script and VEM produced the production, which was filmed at the Pour On Center. Local actors volunteered their time to create the final product.

This year’s murder mystery is “Murder at the Pour on Center”. It will be released in the coming weeks.