CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ)– Cambria County will soon be taking steps to combat blighted properties that are eye sores in communities across the county.

“Cambria County never had a plan to eradicate blight,” President Commissioner of Cambria County Tom Chernisky said. “Addition by subtraction, and that’s what we are doing. Getting rid of blight, putting properties back into taxation, back into reuse.”

Cambria County’s land bank is moving closer to being active after the redevelopment authority approved policies and procedures. Right now one of their main concerns is to educate the public on what exactly is a land bank.

“Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars that would allow for us to start acquiring property on behalf of developers in Cambria County,” Renee Daly, the Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County said. “Excluding the City of Johnstown. The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority will be their land bank. All other communities and municipalities in Cambria County can go through us.”

The goal of the land bank is to make the process cheaper, easier and faster.

“So if there is an interested developer whether it be private individual who wants to acquire land that is beside them as a side lot, or up to and including you know if there’s an industrial site or a developer that wanted to purchase property for commercial or industrial, they could work with us,” Daly said.

The main difference is that the authority can get the land and properties through tax sale with first preference at a lower price.

“So if a developer is interested or a private individual is interested in acquiring the land next to them, but it’s up for tax sale, judicial sale, there’s $10,000 worth of taxes on it, we can acquire that property for that minimum fee at the judicial sale and then transfer it to them,” Daly added. “They can do with it what they want.”

The plan is for the land bank to be active starting sometime next year.